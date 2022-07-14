Odessa HHS closing leaves residents frustrated, uncertain

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Health and Human Services plays an important role in the lives of millions of Americans, including in West Texas; however, Odessans might have recently noticed that when you show up at the Odessa HHS location, there’s no one there to help you.

“We’re all left with why did this happen and when will it open back up?” said one bewildered resident attempting to apply for social security benefits for her grand children.

The Odessa HHS is permanently closed.

“I feel like they should’ve at least given us a notice telling us they’re moving the location or closing on us,” said Darryl, an Odessa resident looking to apply for benefits for his children.

Car after car pulled up only to find the nearest HHS much further away.

“What are we going to do? Our kids are expecting groceries,” said one woman.

CBS7 called the Odessa HHS office to see if answers were available over the phone, but received a busy tone that eventually said the number was no longer in service.

The State of Texas Health and Human Services told CBS7 the location was closed due to cost savings and other locations throughout the area.

But now that the Odessa location is closed, the nearest HHS location is almost 40 minutes away in Midland. The Monahans and Andrews locations are even further away.

“It’s a day-after-day struggle,” One woman said. “Now, going somewhere else is even a bigger struggle.”

If you need to travel to one of the HHS offices in the Permian, here are the addresses:

Andrews Office: 801 Main St #A, Andrews, TX 79714

Monahans Office: 110 W. B St., Monahans, TX 79756

Midland Office: 3401 N. A St., Midland, TX 79705

You can also apply for benefits online.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.