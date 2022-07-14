Advertisement

Midland woman killed in overnight crash

(MGN Image)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in Midland.

Midland Police say that on Wednesday at about 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

Crash investigators say that a white 2020 Chevrolet Spark was traveling west on the 300 block of W New Jersey Ave. The vehicle did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of W New Jersey Ave. and S Big Spring St. The vehicle then hit a red 2015 GMC Sierra pickup traveling north on the 1100 block of S Big Spring St.  The Chevrolet Spark then veered to the north and crashed into a small tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Wanda Kendrick, 67 years old, was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries and later died due to her injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

