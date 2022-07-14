Loop 250 improvements coming at Todd Road

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT has announced a decision to close the Todd Road crossover on Loop 250 and add auxiliary lanes in the area for safety purposes.

The work will be done in three phases.

The first phase starts Thursday, July 14. It will rehabilitate both frontage roads between Fairgrounds Road and County Road 1150. The second phase will rehabilitate the eastbound Fairgrounds Road exit ramp.

The third phase will take down the Todd Road crossover of Loop 250 and add auxiliary lanes in the area. Adding auxiliary lanes offers more room for traffic to merge and/or weave.

The three phases should take about three months to be completed.

Once the crossover is closed, Todd Road’s connection to the Loop 250 service roads will be right-turn only. Northbound Todd Road drivers wanting to go west will have to go east on the service road for about a mile before using the U-turn under the County Road 1150 overpass to return west.

Todd Road is also known as County Road 1160.

The new routes will add about five minutes onto the commute.

A Loop 250 overpass at Todd Road is in the planning stages. Construction funding has not yet been acquired, so no timeline is available right now. The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization has listed the project as a priority, as has the City of Midland. The City of Midland has hired a consultant to begin developing plans for the overpass.

The City of Midland is also working on a project of their own to extend Todd Road north of Loop 250.

The work near Todd Road has an estimated cost of $2.4 million.

