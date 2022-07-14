Lack of rainfall affecting Heat Wave National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Seven straight days with temperatures reaching triple digits throughout the Permian Basin.

The all-time record for consecutive days with 100 degree weather was 14 days between June 16 until the 29th in 1998, and June 7 through 20th in 2011.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Scott Kleebauer notices some of the significant differences in this year compared to last year.

“We had a fair amount of rainfall that occurred in June and in July and July was from actually an anonymous system that was a little low that meandered across west Texas and gave us like a couple days of rainfall,” said Scott Kleebauer.

For roofer Benny Wiebe, the heat wave has been extra tiring for him and his work team.

“Everybody is complaining about the heat, and the company is providing warm water and ice, things to keep you cool, shades, caps and stuff like that,” said Benny Wiebe.

For Kleebauer, he believes that summer heat will change for the better in the later months.

“We haven’t had any like substantial rainfall here in quite some time, so we;re really hoping to capitalize on something like that later in the summer or especially in the fall when we usually see an increase of rain chances by late September early October.”

citizens will just need to find a way to battle conditions in the meantime.

