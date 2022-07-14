Advertisement

Lack of rainfall affecting Heat Wave National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Seven straight days with temperatures reaching triple digits throughout the Permian Basin.

The all-time record for consecutive days with 100 degree weather was 14 days between June 16 until the 29th in 1998, and June 7 through 20th in 2011.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Scott Kleebauer notices some of the significant differences in this year compared to last year.

“We had a fair amount of rainfall that occurred in June and in July and July was from actually an anonymous system that was a little low that meandered across west Texas and gave us like a couple days of rainfall,” said Scott Kleebauer.

For roofer Benny Wiebe, the heat wave has been extra tiring for him and his work team.

“Everybody is complaining about the heat, and the company is providing warm water and ice, things to keep you cool, shades, caps and stuff like that,” said Benny Wiebe.

For Kleebauer, he believes that summer heat will change for the better in the later months.

“We haven’t had any like substantial rainfall here in quite some time, so we;re really hoping to capitalize on something like that later in the summer or especially in the fall when we usually see an increase of rain chances by late September early October.”

Ay, Mary-Kate, although there is optimism for September and October, citizens will just need to find a way to battle conditions in the meantime.

For CBS 7 first alert news, I’m Jair Brooks-Davis.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
Odessa Police release statement on an incident caught on video
Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
MPD looking for people of interest
Midland Police looking for people of interest
Around 6PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800...
Victims named in fatal crash on Highway 191

Latest News

Heatwave hits West Texas
Heatwave hits Permian Basin
It’s a new, suicide and crisis lifeline that’s been in the works since 2019, and it goes live...
988, new number to call for suicide and mental health crisis
TxDOT Launches New Campaign
TxDOT Launches New Campaign
Howard County fatal crash