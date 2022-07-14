Howard County fatal crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A man is dead after a crash in Howard County Tuesday night.

According to DPS reports, John Tyler Hardin was traveling westbound on CR 48 when he disregarded the stop sign at the FM 669 intersection and lost control of the vehicle. Hardin then traveled off the roadway where his car rolled over.

He was transported to UMC Lubbock where he later died.

