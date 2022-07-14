Advertisement

Howard County fatal crash

(Pixabay / ABC 10 / YouTube via MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A man is dead after a crash in Howard County Tuesday night.

According to DPS reports, John Tyler Hardin was traveling westbound on CR 48 when he disregarded the stop sign at the FM 669 intersection and lost control of the vehicle. Hardin then traveled off the roadway where his car rolled over.

He was transported to UMC Lubbock where he later died.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
Odessa Police release statement on an incident caught on video
Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to murder in death of baby
MPD looking for people of interest
Midland Police looking for people of interest
Around 6PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800...
Victims named in fatal crash on Highway 191

Latest News

TxDOT Launches New Campaign
TxDOT Launches New Campaign
Loop 250 improvements coming at Todd Road
NTSB releases preliminary report in USW van crash
Preliminary NTSB report: 13-year-old was not driving pick-up in fatal crash
traffic alert
Traffic signal down in Fort Stockton