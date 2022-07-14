Advertisement

1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near Los Angeles

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field Division, shows some of the seized approximately 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl that were seized when agents served a search warrant, July 5, 2022, at a home in Inglewood, Calif.(DEA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California.

The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at a home in Inglewood that investigators believe was a stash house with links to Sinaloa cartel traffickers, the DEA said in a statement Thursday.

“This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” DEA special agent Bill Bodner said in the statement.

The pills have an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million dollars, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
Odessa Police release statement on an incident caught on video
Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Affidavit reveals new details in death of baby
MPD looking for people of interest
Midland Police looking for people of interest
Around 6PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800...
Victims named in fatal crash on Highway 191

Latest News

Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
Ivana Trump has died at age 73.
Ivana Trump dead at 73
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
2 shelter dogs tie the knot as they wait for forever home: ‘They are just incredible’
After claiming her prize of $103,909.73, after taxes, she went to a grocery store in the area...
Woman wins $146K in lottery, hands out gift cards to strangers