Small Business Summer: One More Round has something for everyone

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - What if I told you you could get something for yourself, your husband, your kids, and even get a drink, all in one place, and all while supporting local, small businesses?

You can at One More Round in Midland.

“We are Midland’s first permanent sip and shop,” owner JoAnn Cervantes said.

It all started with an idea from Cervantes, a small business owner herself.

“I had the idea to open a small location for myself. As I began to search for this location, I realized there were probably more small business that were looking for a location.”

One More Round rents spaces for small businesses to find a home. It’s not just a place for customers to support local, but for vendors to support each other, too.

“A lot of them advertise for me and I advertise for them so it’s been perfect,” Lindsey Swihart, owner of L.A. Wax said.

“It’s been a lot of fun, we all kind of talk about ‘oh, I’m so overwhelmed right now with so many customers’ or ‘man it sure is slow right now.’ We support each other, we encourage each other,” Dawn Handley, owner of Jars and Jute said.

“This whole One More Round has been an amazing place to be, so if you want to have a small business, this is the place to start,” Suzanne Quain, owner of Rowdy Ranch boutique said.

JoAnn Cervantes knows these vendors may go on to open their own storefronts, but for her, that’s the point.

“It’s almost like watching your child grow up and fly, you know that’s what you want. You want them to succeed.”

If you’re a business looking for a home, consider One More Round. Or, if you love supporting small, visit One More Round at 3201 W. Wall St. in Midland.

