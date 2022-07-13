Advertisement

Odessa parents arrested in the death of a 7-month-old child

The investigation determined that the child sustained physical injury while in the care, custody and control of the child’s parents.
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ODESSA POLICE NEWS RELEASE:

On July 12, 2022, at approximately 12:52 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments, 4421 E 52nd St #721, in reference to the death of a 7-month-old child.

Based on the facts and circumstances pertaining to the investigation, Kameron Gammage, 23, was arrested for the offense of Injury to a Child - First Degree Felony. Leyla Pierson, 18, was arrested for the offense of Injury to a Child - State Jail Felony.

A follow-up investigation will continue.

