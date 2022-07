PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -DPS is reporting they are on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-20 near Pecos.

A spokesperson for DPS tells CBS7 the wreck is near mile marker 29 going eastbound.

Traffic is being diverted until further notice.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.