MCH and Odessa College Partner to Assist Nursing School Students with Tuition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over at Medical Center Health System, both MCH and Odessa College agreed to a partnership earlier today to help students.

Medical Center Health System and Odessa College announced an agreement earlier today to help cover the cost of tuition for students attending nursing school at Odessa College.

This is the first year the scholarship is being made available for students who have been accepted into the nursing program at Odessa College.

We caught up with one of the nursing students at Odessa College and she talks about how this program can help students at the college.

“It’s amazing actually for students to be able to have that availability to them to not worry about financial stress and they can just go to school and learn and better themselves and know that they have a job opportunity waiting for them.” Odessa Nursing Student, Jodi Kieke-Martinez

For many students, a big factor in deciding what college to go to is the cost of the school. Now with the partnership between Odessa College and MCH, MCH is going to cover the cost of tuition for Odessa College nursing students that receive the scholarship.

“What we’re excited about today is one of the biggest barriers about college or advanced training is the cost. And we’ve been able to work with our partners at Odessa College to take that hurdle out of the way for potential nursing students.” President and CEO of MCH, Russell Tippin

Part of the deal with this scholarship is if you are accepted you agree to a two-year deal to work at MCH after graduation.

We caught up with a former nursing student at Odessa College and current MCH employee who says this is a great way for Odessa College to prepare students for the workforce.

“The times that they sit down with you, and they want you to pass those classes, they want to invest in you, they want to tell you about their experience and what they learned from them so you don’t have to learn from an experience they have already been through.” Chief Nursing Officer of MCH, Christin Timmons

If you are interested in the program Odessa College and MCH are offering, once you are accepted into the nursing program at Odessa college in your acceptance letter, there will be a QR code showing how you can apply.

