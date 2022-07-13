Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle crash at FM 1788 and Younger Road

Fatal motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash(Allison Baker)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On July 13, at around 7:47 a.m., Midland Police officers were called to the intersection of FM 1788 and Younger Rd regarding a crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers found a red Dodge 1500 and a blue 2020 Kawasaki Motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, Travis Collins, 32 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries.

The Midland Police Department Traffic Division was called to investigate. During the investigation, it was found that Collins was traveling north in the 3200 block of FM 1788 when the traffic light for northbound traffic turned red.

Collins then moved onto the right shoulder and continued to travel northbound, entering the intersection. As Collins traveled through the intersection, the Dodge truck made a protected left turn from FM 1788 onto Younger Rd.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The next of kin has been notified.

