ERCOT requests conservation

Power lines.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Reliant Energy, ERCOT has asked Texans to conserve energy Wednesday.

The conservation period is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Reliant says extreme high temperatures are expected to drive record demand for electricity across Texas.

Reliant has shared the following tips that will help Texas residential customers conserve.

      • After adjusting your thermostat, turn on ceiling fans in rooms you’re occupying for a wind child effect. Make sure the fans are rotating counterclockwise, which will push cool air down. This can make the temperature in a room feel up to 4 degrees cooler allowing you to feel comfortable with your thermostat set a few degrees higher.

      • Avoid using large heat-producing appliances like the clothes dryer, dishwasher or oven during 2-9 p.m., when temperatures are highest. These appliances can cause your AC to work harder to keep your home cool. Instead, consider using the microwave, stove top or grill to cook. Run heat-producing appliances at night or early morning.

      • Use blinds or curtains to reduce solar heat gain. Direct sunlight can increase the demand on your AC by as much as 30 percent.
      • Turn off pool pumps. Texans with a pool are encouraged to install an automatic timer for their pool pump to run early morning or overnight so it’s not on all day long.

      • Unplug non-essential electronics to further reduce energy use throughout the home.

