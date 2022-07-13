Cooling station over at Woodson G park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With temperatures over triple digits still for the next several days. The city of Odessa stepped in to help relieve the struggles of dealing with unbearable temperatures.

Locals in the area will experience 6 days of over 100-degree temperatures, and city of Odessa officials have decided to help locals beat the heat.

Over at Woodson park on 1120 east murphy street, in the Carter G Woodson Community Building.

The city of Odessa opened a cooling station, to allow anyone at the park to cool off or anyone without air conditioning in their house.

“As city staff, we want to ensure that we’re supporting our community so any of those that may need shelter we want to ensure those have a place to go for that opportunity.” Assistant City Manager of Odessa, Phillip Urrutia

Urrutia said that on Monday city officials got together and came to the decision that a shelter would be beneficial to Odessans.

“There is a heat wave going across Texas and we recognized there are individuals who don’t have air conditioning and possibly no water in their home so we wanted to provide them a location to seek shelter if they needed it from the heat.” Urrutia

After the city opened shelters for the winter storm in 2021 they realized shelters are helpful no matter the weather.

“Any time we can be proactive and try to serve our community we try to lend a helping hand when we can.” Urrutia

And it’s not just a room with air conditioning. Snacks and drinks have been donated to help people who stop by and cool off.

The city will see how big the demand is over the next few days and decide if another cooling station is needed.

Their cooling station started today and runs through Thursday, July 14th from Noon-8:00 pm.

Yesterday ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy in the afternoon, but, the city says, the decision to start a cooling shelter had nothing to do with that conservation notice.

