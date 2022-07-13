Advertisement

Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says

The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a...
The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women who give birth end up having higher medical bills compared to women who are childless.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that mothers will pay nearly $3,000 more in out-of-pocket health care expenses for their pregnancy, birth and postpartum treatment.

The findings are based on health insurance claims from the years 2018 through 2020 for females between 15 and 49 years old.

Women who had cesarean sections paid 77% more than those who gave birth naturally.

The researchers say these pregnancy-related expenses are higher than many families can afford.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
Odessa Police release statement on an incident caught on video
Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video
MPD looking for people of interest
Midland Police looking for people of interest
On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police...
Midland Police Department investigating homicide
Around 6PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800...
Victims named in fatal crash on Highway 191

Latest News

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
Cooling station over at Woodson G park
Cooling station over at Woodson G park
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
1-year-old shot in New Orleans
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win