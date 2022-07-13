Advertisement

CEO of OneStar discusses Service-Learning Champion Award

Interview with OneStar CEO
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -CBS7′s Joshua Skinner interviewed Chris Bugbee, OneStar CEO, to discuss the nomination process for the Service-Learning Champion Award.

They are currently accepting applications for consideration. They discussed the submission process and the importance of this statewide honor given to learning institutions that go above and beyond to develop the next generation of civic-minded, socially engaged Texans.

The deadline for nominations is July 29.

