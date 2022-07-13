Affidavit reveals new details in death of baby

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The affidavit has been released in the case of the death of a 7-month-old baby Tuesday afternoon.

Kameron Grammage and Leyla Pierson were arrested Tuesday for injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual and criminal negligence.

In the document, officials state that when police were called to Brady Station Apts dispatch advised that a baby inside the apartment was unresponsive and not breathing. Kameron Grammage had made the call.

Police say the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple smaller bruises along the top of the head.

Officers said the inside of the apartment was dirty with apparent dog feces on the floor and other items throughout the inside. Both Grammage and Pierson admitted to attempting to clean some of the mess prior to law enforcement arriving.

The father, Grammage, claimed the bruising was from the infant hitting his head on a hard portion of the interior of the crib. The mother, Pierson reported she frantically went to Kameron and woke him up to notify him about the infant when she woke up to find him not breathing, but Grammage seemed uncaring, according to the affidavit.

Pierson reported Grammage asked what he should do, and she told him to call 911. Pierson reported Grammage became apologetic toward her and told her he hoped she wasn’t mad at him.

Pierson also reported Grammage has extreme anger issues and has recently killed several dogs by strangulation and tried to get rid of their bodies as to not get in trouble, which he later admits to in police interviews. This is according to the affidavit

Grammage told police has been dealing with a lot of stress lately, including the infant frequently crying.

Both Pierson and Grammage admitted to smoking marijuana on Saturday, July 9. Grammage told police that around 10 p.m. Pierson had laid down for a nap.

Grammage reported their baby started crying, in the bedroom, so he went to try and play with the infant and began tossing the infant in the air and then catching him. He also told police he was frustrated, and the infant would not stop crying.

Grammage claimed he “accidentally” dropped the baby after about the fourth toss, which caused the infant to land on his left side. He then told police the infant hit the floor “hard” when he landed.

According to Grammage, the bruising and swelling on the baby’s face and head began after that, but he didn’t want to tell Pierson for fear of getting in trouble. He said the baby began acting unusual over the next couple of days, and when he saw the infant dead Tuesday morning, his initial thought was something like he killed his kid.

Pierson told police she woke up and checked on the infant, she saw the bruising on the infant’s face and asked Grammage about it. She reported Grammage told her the baby probably hit his head on a hard part of the crib.

She told police they did not seek medical attention for the bruising. Pierson also told police the baby became more “fussy” over the next couple of days, but she thought it was because he was teething.

You can read the full affidavit here.

