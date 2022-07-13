Advertisement

1-year-old shot in New Orleans

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
Odessa Police release statement on an incident caught on video
Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video
MPD looking for people of interest
Midland Police looking for people of interest
On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police...
Midland Police Department investigating homicide
Around 6PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800...
Victims named in fatal crash on Highway 191

Latest News

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
Cooling station over at Woodson G park
Cooling station over at Woodson G park
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win