Triple-fatality crash reported in West Odessa

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Three people have been killed in a crash in West Odessa Monday evening, that’s according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 302 and FM 1936.

Traffic is backed up in that area, please avoid the intersection while crews work to clear the crash.

Ector County Sheriff’s Deputies and DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating.

No other details have been released.

We will update this story as it develops.

