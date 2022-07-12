Professional Basketball Player Andre Roman Hosts Third Annual Basketball Camp in Pecos

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pro Basketball Player Andre Roman is hosting his third annual pro camp in Pecos.

For Roman, a Pecos native, it’s more than just helping attendees with their basketball skills. But helping them with life skills.

“Whatever it is that they want, we’re here to show them they could do it,” Andre Roman, Professional Player said. “Whatever it is they want to be in this life whether a doctor or lawyer, Or even if it’s a corner store worker. The point of it is to go give it all you got, Believe in yourself. and most importantly believe in god.”

Andre’s camp has grown and he looks to continue to create opportunities for kids throughout the state of Texas to play basketball.

“We’ve been able to bring in about 130 kids this year. As I mentioned throughout the whole state of Texas, they’ve been able to make their way over here. and it’s just a blessing just to be able to see kids who don’t even know each other, and they get to see different skill sets from across the state.”

For Andre’s father, it means a lot to see the journey his son has taken and how he tries to contribute to the town he grew up in.

“I’m very proud that he is trying to pay back to the community, the young generation, to let them know that he’s here for them,” Andy Roman, Andre’s Roman’s father said. “And that I’m very happy and blessed that he’s dedicating a lot of time for the kids.”

Andre used to be driven seven to eight hours from Pecos to Dallas to attend basketball camps. He’s just happy to give the opportunities for the future generations in his hometown.

“Growing up here it’s very different. You got to beat the odds in order to come out of here so I feel like I found the blueprint for that and all I want to do is just hand it off to these kids, hand it off and show them there’s a way to be more than your surroundings and they could do it. You don’t have to be from a big city, it could be from anywhere around the world but if you have the right work ethic, you could be anything you want to be,” said Roman.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.