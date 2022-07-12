New skilled-worker program provides free training

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The State of Texas is woefully short on skilled workers.

Now, an organization out of Austin has set up shop in West Texas to help residents, workers, and employers find electricians.

“I’ve never done anything like this before in my life,” student Cody Stevens said.

Stevens is an electrician’s apprentice student at Skillpoint Alliance’s new site at the Midland College Advanced Technology Center. Until now, he’s spent his whole life working in the service industry.

“If you told me a month ago, I’d be about to go into the electrician field, I’d be laughing,” Stevens said.

Stevens isn’t laughing today but rather preparing for a career as an electrician.

Put in place to address a growing West Texas need, Skillpoint Alliance created the four-week electrical program and hired Blair Flanagan to lead the program.

“We have property management companies, construction companies, all of these local companies looking for workers that just aren’t around,” Flanagan said.

According to Texas Workforce Solutions, Texas will need an estimated 15,000 additional skilled workers in the next two years.

Flanagan is doing her part to drill into that number.

“There’s probably nothing more valuable than providing somebody with employment,” she said.

But the best part?

“These classes are offered at no charge to our students,” Flanagan said. “They’re free.”

“It’s a great setup,” Stevens added. “It’s going to make sure I’m ready to succeed from Day One.”

Steven graduates on Thursday, July 14. Soon, he plans to light the way for his future.

“It’s going to be a career for the rest of my life,” he said.

Flanagan emphasized that Skillpoint Alliance hopes to have other programs, such as HVAC classes, available by the end of the year.

If you would like to learn more about the electrical program, visit the Skillpoint Alliance website.

