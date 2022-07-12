Advertisement

Midland man charged with murder in July 4 shooting

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland police are now charging Luis Jesus Berlanga with Murder.

On Monday, July 11, the Midland Police Department added a murder charge in the death of Richard Alan Rose Jr., of Midland. Berlanga was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday, July 4.

On Monday, July 4, at around 2:23 a.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Joy Dr. for a gunshot victim. Who was later identified as 32-year-old Richard Alan Rose Jr. Rose was transported to the hospital by friends, where he remained in critical condition.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, Rose was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy has been requested by Dallas County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing

