Midland County Sheriff’s Office launches “Checkpoint Chickie” traffic enforcement initiative

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new traffic initiative that will take place on a monthly basis.

“Checkpoint Chickie”, a name fans of the Andy Griffith Show will appreciate, aims to prevent fatal crashes and d-w-is through more enforcement.

If you were wondering, it’s Sheriff David Criner you can thank for the operation’s name…

‘I like the “Checkpoint Chickie”. Hopefully he comes up with all the names for the future operations. I’ll do the enforcement if he’ll do the naming.”

The name is good for a laugh, but the initiative is serious.

Multiple times a week we report on high speed or fatal crashes, the sheriff’s office believes more enforcement can prevent that.

“It saves lives. Slows people down. People get in a hurry and they’re not paying attention. They’re looking at the phone. They’re speeding. Next thing you know, you look down and that car is right in front of you out of stopping distance. You don’t have enough time. You rear end each other. It’s causing fatalities. Alcohol is a factor especially in the summer. DWIs…it’s the people who have done it a thousand times and the one time they didn’t,” said Sergeant Leith Hill.

Outside of traffic enforcement, the operation is also cracking down on criminal activity.

Last month on the first day of the Checkpoint Chickie operation, six arrests were made.

“We’re finding drugs, we’re finding stolen guns, we’re finding money used in illicit narcotics distribution. The criminal indiction kind of played into it as well as the traffic enforcement,” said Sergeant Hill.

During the first operation, deputies patrolled FM 1788 one of the busiest roads in midland county.

“Within about an hour of being out there, people were waving at us and saying thank you through their cars. The speed had slowed down. Traffic started to flow faster than it normally does because people weren’t slamming on brakes trying to avoid each other,” said Sergeant Hill.

With Checkpoint Chickie already yielding results, the sheriff’s department will be focusing on other “hot spots” in Midland County.

If you live in an area of the county where speeding or reckless driving is a problem, you’re encouraged to call the sheriff’s office and report it.

“Call the sheriff’s office. Write to your commissioner whatever route you want to take. Just let us know about the hot spot areas and what you’re seeing and what you’d like to accomplish. If it’s either visual presence of enforcement presence, whichever we can do to combat the problem,” said Sergeant Hill.

Sergeant Hill says future operations will focus on interstate 20 and highway 349…two areas with heavy traffic.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.