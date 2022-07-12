Man gets multiple life sentences for sexual assault of child

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A man has been given four life sentences in Midland.

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a Midland jury has found Thomas Anthony Gutierrez guilty of four counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, and one count of assault family violence.

On July 11, the jury delivered the maximum prison sentence and fine on each count.

Judge Leah G. Robertson stacked the four life sentences for the sexual assault of a child counts, meaning that Gutierrez will not be eligible for parole for approximately 120 years.

