Local artist being honored by Arts Council of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A lifelong Midland artist has been chosen as this year’s Distinguished Artist of the Year for the Celebration of the Arts.

The Arts Council of Midland selected Mary Lambeth to be this year’s highlighted artist for the 38th annual weekend long visual arts event.

“It’s humbling because you’re with some amazing artists and to be chosen is a great honor,” Lambeth said.

A lifelong resident of Midland, Mary Lambeth was chosen by the Arts Council of Midland to be highlighted as this year’s Distinguished Artist of the Year for the Midland Celebration of the Arts.

Executive Director Danny Holeva says the decision was unanimous.

She has won many awards for her watercolor and mixed media pieces of art. Including being named Texas Master Naturalist by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

“It’s just what I feel like I have to do, I just feel like it’s my gift,” Lambeth said.

Lambeth pursued her lifelong passion for the arts despite her parents’ hesitation. She hopes other do the same.

“I hope other people that have a passion have the courage to pursue it and not give up because it does take a while,” Lambeth said.

Lambeth’s recent work has focused on Texas native wildflowers and she says pops of color is what she loves most.

Having lived in Midland for so many years, Lambeth says she feels by receiving this recognition she has checked off an item on her bucket list.

“If I can inspire somebody to do something that I think is worthwhile then it’s worth it,” Lambeth said.

The 38th annual Celebration of the Arts will take place Friday through Sunday at the Midland College Chaparrel Center.

50 visual artists from all over the country will be showcasing their artwork all weekend.

“I hope people come out and it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Lambeth said. “And there will be a lot going on lots of other arts involved.”

Tickets and more information about the event are available at the Arts Council of Midland website.

Lambeth will be bringing some of her award-winning pieces of work to the event to showcase as well.

