Eighth Annual City-Wide Wellness Tour

Wellness Tour
Wellness Tour(Midland Health)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Join us for the eighth annual Wellness Tour, starting Tuesday through July 16th. Promoting health and wellness resources to the greater Midland community.

This health and wellness week is created and organized by Midland Health with the help of the City of Midland, Midland ISD, Healthy City, Midland College, Keep Midland Beautiful and more.

Here is a brief overview of events:

• Play Park and Recs bingo all week and enter in for prizes on Saturday

• Stop by Midland College’s open house at the Physical Education Building

• Join MISD Athletics for Mindfulness at the park

• Take a hike with Sibley Nature Center

• Stop by the YMCA for free group classes

• Give back by donating at the Blood Drive

• mōtiv FITNESS is offering a free group class

• Free STI & HIV testing at The Life Center

• Sibley Nature Center will lead ocean yoga at the libraries

• Hear from Dr. Zhang on compassion, fatigue, burnout, and self-care

• Join Healthy City for Cooking Demos at West Texas Food Bank and grocery store tours at HEB

• Free back-to-school physicals at Community Children’s Clinic are available

• Join Keep Midland Beautiful for a recycle relay at Centennial Park

• Don’t miss the free eye exams at Casa de Amigos for those who are uninsured

• Your furry pets can get low-cost vaccinations and microchips at Fix West Texas

• The River Fine Arts has Dancing at the Park

• Visit the Fire Department’s Wet N’ Wild event at CJ Kelly Park

• Close the week out with our new vendor, Ninja Nation obstacle course, interactive resource fair and more at the Horseshoe

