Big Spring mayor asks for public help in combating stray overpopulation

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Monday evening, Big Spring’s mayor Robert Moore, held a public meeting to address the overpopulation of stray animals around the city.

Overpopulation of animal shelters and stray dogs roaming the streets are a problem here in Midland and Odessa and it’s the same in Big Spring.

That’s why the newly elected mayor is on a mission to find a solution…and he wants help from the community.

A little over a year ago, a dog attack in Big Spring left one man dead and another injured.

Reports of stray dogs attacking people and other animals is commonplace as the stray dog population grows out of control.

It’s not just in the streets where the stray dog problem is obvious…

Limited space in shelters has caused an entirely different problem. One that left a big spring man, Khas Baker, reeling from the loss of his beloved boxer Adalee.

Baker says when Adalee went missing, she was picked up by animal control and then euthanized about two hours later.

“They definitely need to understand the difference in overpopulation and the animals out there that are missing their owners just as much as their owners are missing them. Give them a chance to get their dogs back before they go and euthanize them. To a lot of people that’s a family member, not just something you have. It’s like a kid in their family and that was my kid,” said Baker.

The purpose of Monday’s meeting was to ask for public suggestions on solutions to the stray population and overran animal shelters.

Mayor Moore says this is an issue that needs action, but he didn’t want to enforce a new policy without being transparent to the people of big spring.

Big Spring residents are asked to deliver their suggestions to the city manager’s administrative assistant as soon as possible.

