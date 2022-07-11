Advertisement

Stars, Stripes & Shrimps raises money for Reel Wives

Logotipo de Reel Wives.
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Wives hosted a shrimp boil Monday night to help the wives of injured combat veterans at Tall City Brewing.

The event is happening until 9 p.m. Monday night.

Reel Wives Alumni, Caitlin Vansteel, is the guest speaker.

A live auction and a silent auction are part of the evening’s festivities. Live music will be provided by Midland singer/guitarist Donnie Diaz.

The cost to get into the event is $50.

