Rusty Taco opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Rusty Taco restaurant officially opened today in Midland.

The taco restaurant located in San Miguel Square in Midland is the first of the chain restaurant in West Texas.

“Rusty always said tacos are the most important meal of the day and we hope that the people of midland texas find that to be true as well,” said Denise Fenton, Rusty Taco Brand Director.

Fenton’s late husband Rusty Fenton opened the first of the authentic style taco restaurant in Dallas.

There are now upwards of thirty of the restaurants located in many parts of the United States.

“Rusty always loved street-style tacos and wanted to have his own taco restaurant so yes we found a converted gas station we thought would be a cool taco restaurant and Rusty Taco was founded in 2010 in that same gas station in 2010 and we’re still there today,” said Fenton.

One of their newest locations and the first in West Texas officially opened today in Midland.

Bill Cole, Co-owner and Director of Operations at the new location, was a customer of the restaurant before deciding to become a franchise owner.

“It’s a great place to spend time with friends, family baseball teams, after school doing homework, that type of thing. Were very laid back, very casual, everything fresh and we would just love to get to meet everybody,” said Cole.

The taco restaurant serves a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu all day, offering authentic homemade from-scratch tacos and offers seasonal tacos as well.

“This was just a natural fit, we felt that midland was a good fit for fresh authentic tacos, a great patio, and catering,” said Cole.

As a previous customer of the well-known restaurant himself, he swears by the margaritas and queso.

“The margaritas are the best, the best margaritas and best queso anywhere I promise, I love queso I love margaritas and I challenge you or anyone to find a better if you find a better queso or a better margarita I’ll buy your’s it’ll be on me,” said Cole.

Cole says he looks forward to meeting more of the Midland community and hopes people give their tacos and margaritas a try.

