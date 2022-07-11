Advertisement

Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke

FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys.(AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb have concluded that heat stroke caused the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III.

In a statement Monday, Frisco police say the Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber’s death an accident.

Police provided no further elaboration, and the medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Police making a welfare check on June 1 found the 38-year-old former running back dead at a Frisco apartment.

Barber spent six seasons with Dallas and one with the Chicago Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)(MGN)
Two dead in crash in Crane County after high-speed chase
Midland Police respond to barricaded subject
Midland Police clear scene at Country Club Drive
Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash
MPD looking for people of interest
Midland Police looking for people of interest
On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police...
Midland Police Department investigating homicide

Latest News

Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man saved from hot home by neighbor, officer during wellness check
Rusty Taco opens in Midland
Rusty Taco opens in Midland
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from NASA officials about the first images from...
Biden reveals first image from NASA’s new space telescope