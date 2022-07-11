Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Police released the following statement after an alleged incident took place on Saturday.

“An incident occurred on July 9, 2022, at 2:00 am, in the 2100 block of E. 8th St, where several subjects were arrested for interfering with duties of a public servant, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, and aggravated assault on a public servant. There was a video shared on social media that represents a 19-second snippet of this incident.

There was a fight that broke out in the parking lot, where officers detained two male subjects. A female interfered with the officer’s duties by pushing and pulling on him to stop the arrest. Another male subject struck the officer with brass knuckles to stop the arrest. An officer showed up to detain the female and she tried to get back to the male subject. The female was placed against a vehicle so the officer could gain better control of her. The female turned on the officer and started punching him in the face. The officer responded by striking the female in the upper torso area and eventually threw her to the ground to create space and stop her resistance. As the officer advised the female to turn around on her stomach, she started punching the officer in the groin. The officer tased the female, which was effective and stopped her resistance. The female was charged with Assault on a Public Servant – 3rd Degree Felony, Resisting Arrest – Class A Misdemeanor, Interfering with a Public Servant – Class B Misdemeanor, and Public Intoxication – Class C Misdemeanor.

This incident has been investigated and reviewed by the Department’s Professional Standards Unit. All officers involved have been deemed justified after reviewing all bodycam footage.”

This is all the information that Odessa Police is releasing at this time.

