Local food truck owner transforms school bus into mobile diner

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Gilli’s Mobile Diner, based in Midland, is looking to shake up the food truck business in more ways than one.

You’ve seen food trucks and probably even enjoyed a bite or two from a restaurant on wheels.

But what about a food bus? You could get the chance this weekend when Gilli’s Mobile Diner rolls out their school bus turned food truck.

“We started small, we started humble, and we outgrew it.”

A little over three years ago, Jeff Gillihan and his son started Gilli’s Mobile Diner, a food truck you might’ve seen out at Tall City Brewing or other spots in Midland.

As the popularity of their truck and menu grew, the duo realized they needed more room to work and started searching for a solution.

“We didn’t want to do something that everyone was doing. Just like in our menu, we didn’t want to do something that everybody else was doing. When we had the opportunity to buy this bus, the light just clicked. Nobody else in Midland or Odessa is doing this,” said Gillihan.

Although the food Gilli’s serves up is delicious, Gillihan has other plans to impact the community as his business expands.

He and his wife founded the Basin Dream Center for Orphans which helps kids ages 16 to 23 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness finish school and get started on a career path.

Enter the idea to combine Gillihan’s love for the food business and his passion helping at-risk youth.

“If they want to learn how to cook, we can teach them how to cook. But it’s bigger than that. We can inspire them to dream to own their own small business. You can do it. We can teach them how to interact with the public with customer service. We can teach them how to work in a high-pressure environment because when we’re busy, we’re busy. We can teach them life skills they don’t have yet.”

Gillihan says one day he hopes to turn Gilli’s into a full-fledged restaurant mainly run by the young adults he and his wife take in.

The school bus to food truck transformation is the first step towards that goal and Gillihan is excited to get the wheels on his bus going round and round.

“I don’t know if anybody goes into the food truck industry to get rich. It isn’t the end goal. It’s kind of to follow a passion. When you’re following your passion and you see that other people like it and it helps you grow in the business and you can give more to your community, it’s an exciting end.”

Gilli’s Mobile Diner will be all over Midland and Odessa this weekend.

On Saturday morning they’ll be at Parks Legado Market and then at Tall City brewery during the afternoon and on Sunday evening, you can catch them at the Museum of the Southwest for the concert in the park.

Plenty of opportunities to check out the new school bus food truck and fill up on good food.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.