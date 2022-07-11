Odessa man killed while walking across intersection

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A man is dead after crossing the street and being hit by two vehicles, that’s according to Odessa Police.

On Sunday at 11:28 pm, the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to a major accident at 42nd and Golder.

The investigation revealed that several men were walking south attempting to cross 42nd. One of the men were struck by the right front of a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane and then, he was hit by a second vehicle. He’s been identified as 53-year-old Shannon Miles of Odessa.

Miles was pronounced dead on the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

All drivers and witnesses on the scene said the traffic signal was green for westbound traffic. Miles entered the roadway facing a red light ignoring the pedestrian stop-and-go signal.

No charges are pending at this time. The investigation continues.

