Fatal motorcycle crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, A Midland man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The crash happened at SH 158 at SCR 1110.

Travis Griffin, 41, was on his motorcycle stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of SCR 1110 and SH-158 facing south. DPS ruled Griffin failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection and pulled out in front of a pickup truck to turn left. The pickup truck then hit the motorcycle. DPS reports Griffin was not wearing a helmet.

Griffin was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.