ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With temperatures going up to triple digits today, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This morning Reliant sent out a notice to its clients asking them to conserve power.

This comes at a time when electricity prices have been surging due to hot weather.

The notice is in support of ERCOT’s conservation appeal which is issued to consumers and businesses.

ERCOT asks Texans not to use heating appliances like ovens, dishwashers, and clothes dryers during peak hours.

These appliances make it difficult for your air conditioning system to keep your house cool.

Energy consultant supervisor for reliant energy, Arcadio Padilla, says that the conservation suggestions are costless and simple to do.

“Closing the blinds, closing the curtains, that’s not cost,” Padilla said. “Changing the filter, really inexpensive, not terribly expensive. Certainly, less expensive than having a high utility bill.”

Padilla says that it’s important to be as conservative not just today, but all the time. Especially since Texas is in a drought.

He also says that before summertime, people need to have an expert check their air conditioner to make sure it’s working properly.

“What a lot of people do is oh it’s not cold enough so I’m going to go to my thermostat and I’m going to lower my thermostat,” Padilla said. “When in actuality, the problem is no matter how much you lower it, if your ac is not working right, it’s just not going to cool.”

Padilla says that the heat this summer has been one of the worst in a while and that the high temperatures aren’t what worries him, but the low temperatures overnight do.

“It was 8:45 in the evening and it was still 96 degrees,” Padilla said. “Almost dark and it’s 96 degrees. It kills your bill.”

ERCOT says that Power to Save Texas gives tips to homes and businesses on how to conserve energy.

They give information on what percentage people and business owners can save if they follow their advice.

Reliant has a program that rewards customers for conserving energy.

However, it will require a smart thermostat program that can connect to Wi-Fi and adjust on its own.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.