ECISD registration for 2022-23 school year is open now

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - All registration, for returning students and those who are new to ECISD, will be done online through the Parent Portal.

The webpage has been revamped and the process simplified, especially for returning families.

This will allow parents to register anytime, from anywhere. Of course, they can always contact their campus if they have questions or need help.

You can register your child for ECISD’s 2022-23 school year by clicking this link.

