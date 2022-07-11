'Cinema Under the Stars' took place at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center held a ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ event and showed free movies on their big screen to the public.

The films featured at the event were Shark Tale (2004) and JAWS (1975).

Free popcorn was provided by Complex Community Federal Credit Union and Kendra Scott sold jewelry from their latest collection in the lobby.

The Midland County Library was in the Grand Lobby and hosted a children’s ocean craft.

Food trucks in attendance at the event were the Scooter Dog, Marty G’s Cajan Eats, Cocina Ramos, Roadside Burgers & Wings, and La ZopilotaJava Galaxy & Shaved Ice.

