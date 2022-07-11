Big Bend National Park donates wildland fire engine to the city of Marathon

MARATHON, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday July 7, 2022, Big Bend National Park’s surplus Wildland Fire Engine 864 was transferred to the Marathon Fire Department. Engine 864 is a 2011 Ford F-550 that is classified as a Type 6 Wildland Fire Engine, designed for use in rural settings and used in initial attack on wildfires.

The Marathon Fire Department provides coverage for wildland and structural fires in Marathon, Texas, and the surrounding area, including Big Bend NP. The National Park Service appreciates the continued emergency mutual aid assistance that the Marathon Fire Department offers through the Brewster County General Agreement, which allows National Park and Brewster County emergency responders to assist each another in times of emergency, including initial attack on wildland fires.

“We’re pleased Big Bend can donate Engine 864 to the Marathon Fire Department,” said DW Ivans, Fire Management Officer for Big Bend National Park. “We rely heavily on Marathon’s fire department to provide initial attack on wildfires to supplement the park’s small full-time fire staff.”

National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker added, “In rural West Texas, neighbors help each other. We’re delighted we can assist Marathon and Brewster County this way.”

Brewster County Commissioner Ruben Ortega, who shepherded the updated General Agreement through the Brewster County Commissioners Court, accepted the engine on behalf of the County. “I am truly grateful for our neighbors and can’t say enough about the gift. Thanks to the NPS for making it happen.”

The keys to Engine 864 were handed off to Brad Wilson, Marathon Fire Chief, who said, “We are grateful for this donation, as this engine will go a long way in our efforts to protect our community. Thank you, Big Bend National Park!”

Engine 864 is in good working condition and will continue to enable firefighting efforts throughout the Big Bend area for years to come.

