11-year-old allegedly stabbed in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) -According to Lea County Sheriff’s Office an 11-year-old has died, and a woman is in critical condition after an alleged stabbing Sunday.

Around 12:53 a.m., deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3900 block of N. Dal Paso St. in Hobbs, New Mexico, for a stabbing.

Deputies found 11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr., and Mary Johnson, a 49- year-old, had sustained several stabbed wounds. Bruce was transported to Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs where he was pronounced dead.

His body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy. Mary was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators have interviewed potential witnesses, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office asks if you have any information that would help in this case to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 575-396-3611.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.