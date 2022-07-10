Young girl from Odessa held a lemonade stand to raise money for the West Texas Food bank

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One young girl in West Texas woke up bright and early with her family Saturday morning in Odessa to put on a lemonade stand in order to raise donations for a non-profit of her choice.

Sadie Martin came up with the idea of putting up a lemonade stand with her family in hopes of raising money for the West Texas Food Bank

All the donations raised today will go straight to the non-profit.

Sadie wanted to put on the lemonade stand after being inspired by the random acts of kindness she has witnessed in her past.

Her father tells CBS7 that he was happy to help her in the process and encourage this good behavior.

“This was entirely her own idea. She came to us with it and has been really adamant about doing it, so it’s important for me and hr mom to support her and encourage that behavior,” said Rusty Martin, Sadie’s father.

Although there has not been a set date for Sadie’s next lemonade stand... Be sure to stay with CBS7 for any future updates.

