March for Reproductive Rights takes place in downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - protest in support of abortion rights took place earlier this evening in Odessa.

The Odessa March for Reproductive Rights protest took about 2 weeks in the making and tonight West Texans throughout the Permian Basin got the opportunity to express their support for abortion rights.

Ever since the overturn of Roe v Wade that occurred last month in June, people across the country have voiced their opinions on the results made by the supreme court.

At the moment 16 states across the country have banned abortion entirely, including the state of Texas.

The Odessa March for Reproductive Rights kicked off on the corner of 7th and grant and ended at the Odessa Town Hall.

Just around 100 people joined the fight for women and their rights.

“In my personal opinion, no one should be able to tell another person what they should do with their body at all whatsoever.” Organizer, Odessa March for Reproductive Rights, Gayle Buchanan

Buchanan talks about how important it is to voice her opinion and embody her first amendment right.

“If people don’t come together and unify and show that we are upset that this is enough then there is not going to be any change and there needs to be changed within our government.” Buchanan

The Ector County Democratic Party chair Hannah Horick joined in with the march and talked about the struggles that people around her were facing.

“I’m tired of fighting my government. I’m tired of fighting my government for my friend’s rights and I am tired of fighting my government for basic human rights.” Ector County Democratic Party Chair, Hannah Horick

Back when the decision was made by SCOTUS to overturn Roe v Wade, Mayor Javier Joven released a statement saying,

“The justices got it right; abortion is an issue for the states to decide, and I am proud to say in Texas our strong pro-life laws will soon go into effect, effectively outlawing the evil practice of abortion, a practice that has taken so many innocent lives over many decades.” Mayor of Odessa, Javier Joven

Gayle also said she is very thankful to the Odessa Police Department for allowing them to protest and voice their opinion.

