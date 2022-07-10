Advertisement

A fire broke out at 400 South Grandview Avenue

No injuries were reported. No other information has been given on the cause still of the fire. The investigation still continues.
No injuries were reported. No other information has been given on the cause still of the...
No injuries were reported. No other information has been given on the cause still of the fire. The investigation still continues.(CBS7 (KOSA))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire broke out at 400 south Grandview Avenue in Odessa on Saturday afternoon.

A Battalion chief with Odessa Fire Rescue said they were called out to a commercial building that was on fire.

OFR was able to extinguish the fire. No one was in the building or working at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported. No other information has been given on the cause still of the fire. The investigation still continues.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)(MGN)
Two dead in crash in Crane County after high-speed chase
Faith Ann Morgan
Missing Midland child found
Midland Police respond to barricaded subject
Midland Police clear scene at Country Club Drive
Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash
According to the Odessa Police Department, on July 3, 2022, at approximately 7:25 am, Odessa...
Fatal crash on 6100 Block of N. Grandview

Latest News

Familia Dental and Life Center threw a Community Baby Shower for new and expecting mothers in...
Familia Dental and Life Center threw a Community Baby Shower for new and expecting mothers in West Texas
Young girl from Odessa raises money for the West Texas Food Bank with her own lemonade stand.
Young girl from Odessa held a lemonade stand to raise money for the West Texas Food bank
March for Reproductive Rights takes place in Downtown Odessa.
March for Reproductive Rights protest takes place in Downtown Odessa
On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police...
Midland Police Department investigating homicide