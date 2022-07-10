ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire broke out at 400 south Grandview Avenue in Odessa on Saturday afternoon.

A Battalion chief with Odessa Fire Rescue said they were called out to a commercial building that was on fire.

OFR was able to extinguish the fire. No one was in the building or working at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported. No other information has been given on the cause still of the fire. The investigation still continues.

