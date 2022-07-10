Advertisement

Familia Dental and Life Center threw a Community Baby Shower for new and expecting mothers in West Texas

Familia Dental and Life Center threw a Community Baby Shower for new and expecting mothers in West Texas(CBS7 (KOSA))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Familia Dental from the Odessa and Midland region and the Life Center partnered together to host their first annual community baby shower that celebrates new and expecting moms at Mid-Cities Church in Midland on Saturday.

The event featured presentations from local healthcare professionals across the Permian Basin.

Presentation topics included health and wellness for mothers and their babies, prenatal and post-natal care, and many more.

Over 200 participants received a free diaper bag, snacks, and other giveaways.

The organizers say that they were really excited to see the huge turnout and support from the community.

“We didn’t know how it was going to turn out, you know, you don’t normally hear about a community baby shower, so for this to be our first one with this kind of turn out it’s really exciting,” said Adrianne Hrebicek, the Community Relations Coordinator for Familia Dental of Midland.

“We definitely want to do this next year and we want it to be bigger and better than ever. This was pretty good for our first time,” said Gabriela Orona, the Community Relations Coordinator for Familia Dental of Odessa.

Familia Dental tells us that they hope to hold their next Community Baby Shower next summer.

