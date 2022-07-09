Rural counties targeted in ‘killing spree’ hoax

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - Social media has improved many aspects of life. It’s easier to keep track of old friends, meet new ones, and find places and events that match your interests.

However, it also has a negative side that allows for misinformation to spread unwarranted fear and concern.

The latter was evident this month when a widely shared Facebook post about two men on a killing spree in rural West Texas became a source of concern.

“Your first thought is, man, not here,” Upton County Sheriff Mitchell Upchurch said.

Upchurch immediately began investigating and coordinating with other West Texas law enforcement who’d seen similar posts.

“The Sheriff’s Office was notified, I believe, on the Fourth of July about the mass shooter incident that was floating around Facebook,” Upchurch said.

But once the investigation began, the facts didn’t add up.

“After an investigation, we figured, of course, that this was fake news,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office posted an update to its Facebook page about the findings trying to quell the fears of a worried populace.

This isn’t the first crime hoax in the past month. In mid-June, Midland County arrested a man who called in a kidnapping and shots fired call.

“It happens more frequently as social media becomes more and more prevalent in our lives,” Upchurch lamented.

But because this post was fake doesn’t mean future posts and calls will be. If you see a suspicious post, Upchurch encourages residents to reach out.

“It’s always encouraged,” he said. “We always welcome it. I’m not on Facebook 24/7.”

