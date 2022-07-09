Advertisement

Midland Police Department investigating homicide

On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to 104 S. Terrell in reference to shots fired.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to 104 S. Terrell in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound.

A second victim was transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital and was later released. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

