Midland Police Department investigating homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to 104 S. Terrell in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound.

A second victim was transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital and was later released. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

