Traffic Alerts for local counties

Traffic Alert week of 7/11
Traffic Alert week of 7/11(TxDOT)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -TxDOT has some traffic alerts for the week of July 11:

MIDLAND COUNTY: An equipment issue has extended this closure. The outside westbound main lane of I-20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (7-9) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday (7-11) as crews adjust barriers and prepare the westbound detour connection. A westbound detour is scheduled to be put in place the night of Thursday, July 14.

ANDREWS COUNTY: Center turn lane and inside southbound lane of Highway 385 (Main Street) in Andrews will be closed for two days between Avenue C and Avenue G on July 12 & 13 (Tuesday and Wednesday) for resurfacing work.

PECOS COUNTY: Crews will be patching eastbound I-10 from mile marker 312 to mile marker 320 (east of US 190 intersection and west of Highway 349 intersection) on Monday, July 11. Expect lane closures and slight delays. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

WARD COUNTY: FM 516 will be closed during the day Tuesday and Wednesday (7-12 and 7-13) between FM 2355 and County Road 149 for repair work. Please find alternate routes.

MIDLAND COUNTY: Lane closures and pilot car will be needed Monday (7-11) on FM 1788 between FM 3503 and FM 1787. Expect delays. Find alternate routes if possible. Please follow pilot car safely. Obey warning signs.

MARTIN COUNTY: Lane closures and a pilot car will be needed on SH 176 between mile markers 292-294 (between Highway 137 ad FM 829). Work will be done on the westbound lane Monday (7-11) and the eastbound lane Tuesday (7-12).

