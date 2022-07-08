Road repair update after water line break last month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s just been under a month since the city of Odessa was without water but now that the water is on and the pipes are in the ground all they have left is to fix up the roads.

The city of Odessa has been working tirelessly to get the roads back to full operation where all the lanes are open to using after the water line break. Ce caught up with the city of Odessa Director of Public Works and Utilities and gave us a timeline on when the roads will be fixed.

“Yeah, so, we have engaged contractors to make the repairs on the roadway in accordance with the Texas Department of Transportation specifications. This is a TxDOT roadway and so they’re expected to be on-site next week.” Director of Public Works and Utilities for Odessa, Thomas Kerr

This water line break was different from anything Kerr has seen before.

“The amount of work required for this one is larger than in most cases. A lot of times we don’t have to do quite as much work when doing a repair. And a lot of times we’re working with smaller lines and things. This one was just a larger situation than usual.” Kerr

Kerr mentions that people have asked when it will be completed and back up and responded with.

“But it’s something we’ve been processing as quickly as possible. There are certain procedures and things we have to follow.” Kerr

One of the homeowners by the road closure mentioned that she knows it’s not the city’s fault and they’re doing everything they can do to get it back to running.

Kerr also noted that the road is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.