Rancher warns of firework danger on private property

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shooting off fireworks is one of the most popular past times during 4th of July weekend, but it’s important to be mindful of where you set them off at.

The widespread drought we’re dealing with in West Texas won’t stop the fireworks party in Midland and Odessa, but that doesn’t mean you can shoot firecrackers wherever you want.

“You can’t set them off in town so everybody goes out in the country because they think there is going to be all these wide open spaces, but it’s all private property.”

Bill Wight, operator of the YT ranch, says it’s been relatively quiet out in Ector County this fireworks season.

But he knows the next few days will bring people anxious to set off the firecracker they bought out to county roads.

“It’s not just a wide open free for all of land out there. It’s all owned by somebody and it’s their land. They don’t generally want you out there starting fires and leaving trash on their land.”

Wight has seen it happen before. Ranch owners dealing with the charred aftermath of fun night of fireworks.

As we continue to deal with an extended drought, fireworks and dry grass are a recipe for disaster.

“We’ve had a few fires and fortunately they haven’t been big. There was a pretty large fire a couple of years ago with one of our neighbors that covered quite a bit of country. Probably about a square mile or so it burnt off from firecrackers. It can be a big problem. The fire department puts out a lot of fires and they do a good job keeping them down, but we’re always worried about fires.”

Wight says he wants people to celebrate the fourth of July and have fun, but he added that it’s important to respect what doesn’t belong to you.

“This is private property and you need to be respectful of it. Unless you’re invited, you shouldn’t go on people’s private property.”

Moral of the story is: don’t set off fireworks on private property.

