One dead in fatal crash on Highway 191

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Around 6PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800 block of E Highway 191.

An investigation found that the driver of 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche failed to control their speed and rear ended a 2003 Mercedes. Both vehicles left the road and hit the retaining barrier.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital. The name of the driver is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The investigation is ongoing.

