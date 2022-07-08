Midland residents receive free fans amidst summer heat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With the ensuing heat wave going on throughout West Texas, the temperatures regularly reach 100 degrees.

Yesterday, Ace Hardware donated 275 fans to Salvation Army. Today they were given out...

Rosa Soto is thankful for what Ace has been able to provide for the city of midland.

“It’s been so hot lately, the apartments that we live in are not very cool. so this is going to help us quite a bit,” Rosa Soto, Midland Resident, said. “Especially the elderly you know, the young kids that don’t have enough air in their place.”

Fans in the homes of Midlander’s could also help save them money on their A-C bills.

“Our bills are also going up high. you know, but we can’t help it. but with their help maybe, the place will get cooler a lot faster.” Soto said.

Salvation Army Captain Robert Coriston is happy with the contribution the Salvation Army has made throughout the country to help others in need through the summer months.

“The partnership with the Salvation Army and Ace Hardware has been going on for ten years now and it’s all over the country not just West Texas,” Coriston said. “This year, I think they’ve raised over 52,000 box fans to give to the communities.”

