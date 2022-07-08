Midland Police looking for people of interest

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar.

Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

Be sure to keep your ID number and password, so that you can check on your tip later on www.p3tips.com.

www.694tips.com

694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS

MPD CN 220626012

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.